Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,557 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

