Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 6,502 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

