9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 523,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,924. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.