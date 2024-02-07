9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 414,853 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

