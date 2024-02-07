Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

