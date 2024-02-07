9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 114,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,438. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

