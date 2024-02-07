9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 580,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 317,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FITB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

