9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 446,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,354,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.