9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 73.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 348,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

