9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average is $187.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

