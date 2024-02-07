Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 140,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,067. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

