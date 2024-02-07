Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 105.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,512,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 471,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,698. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

