Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 157,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Diodes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

