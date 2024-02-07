Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $941,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 121.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 562,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

