ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 36,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

