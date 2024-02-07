ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
ScanSource Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of SCSC stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 36,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity at ScanSource
In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
