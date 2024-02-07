Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.075-4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 3,251,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,355. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Western Union by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

