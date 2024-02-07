Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $216.60 million and $30,401.64 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,131.35 or 1.00003273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011096 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00197012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.47078589 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $88,142.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

