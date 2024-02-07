Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.62 million. Ichor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,759. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

