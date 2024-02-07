Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million to $365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.39 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 286,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,772. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

