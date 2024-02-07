SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 10079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after buying an additional 894,411 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

