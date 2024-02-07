nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$859.6-874.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.38 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 377,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,272. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nVent Electric by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,583,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 52.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

