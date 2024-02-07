Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lumen Technologies Put Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,856 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 15,710 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,283,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

