Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
