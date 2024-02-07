Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

