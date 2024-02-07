KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 132,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
