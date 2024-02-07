9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $325.16. 426,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $325.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

