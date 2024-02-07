9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $193.73. 929,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,748. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

