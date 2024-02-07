Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,416. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

