Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.47. The stock had a trading volume of 102,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.