Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 657 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST traded up $14.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.56. 166,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,599. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.02 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

