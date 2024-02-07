Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.14. 94,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,008. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.