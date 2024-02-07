Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 195.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,321,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 519,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

