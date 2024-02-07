Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. 1,788,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.