General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.63. 155,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

