Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $8.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.33. 324,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $302.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

