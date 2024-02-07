Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.00. 359,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,877,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

