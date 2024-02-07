Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,423 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $62,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.64 on Wednesday, hitting $1,725.03. 126,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,637.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

