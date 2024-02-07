Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,916 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 647,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

