Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

