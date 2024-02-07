Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $99,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

