Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 456,657 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.68% of FS KKR Capital worth $92,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,293,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 638,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.