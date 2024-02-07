Sepio Capital LP Invests $213,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 910 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 15,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $351.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $351.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

