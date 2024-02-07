Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.87 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.

Tenable Stock Up 4.2 %

Tenable stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,795. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.