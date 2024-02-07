Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.87 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.
Tenable Stock Up 4.2 %
Tenable stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,795. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.07.
Insider Activity at Tenable
In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenable
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Invest in Energy
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.