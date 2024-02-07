AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

