DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.28 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 711,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

