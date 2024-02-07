Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5-108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.02 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.
Intapp Trading Down 8.7 %
NASDAQ:INTA traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,439.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
