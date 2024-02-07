Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Waters worth $151,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,187. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

