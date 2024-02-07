Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,478. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after buying an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

