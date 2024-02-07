Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,309. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

