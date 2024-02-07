Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

