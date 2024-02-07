Plancorp LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

